Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Purchases $49,894.03 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Woodward Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Woodward stock opened at $107.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average of $98.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $116.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Woodward by 653.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,755,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.25.
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
