Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Purchases $49,894.03 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Woodward Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $107.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average of $98.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $116.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Woodward

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Woodward by 653.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,755,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.