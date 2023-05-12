WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Major Shareholder S.A. Westend Sells 14,818,300 Shares

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WW International Trading Down 18.9 %

NASDAQ:WW opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. WW International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $529.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.68.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.01 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. Equities analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in WW International by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WW International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

