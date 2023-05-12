XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 6.6%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 3,667,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 14,474,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPEV. Macquarie cut XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,174 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in XPeng by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in XPeng by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,792,000 after purchasing an additional 292,396 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in XPeng by 1,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,686,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

