XSGD (XSGD) Achieves Market Cap of $66.14 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002800 BTC on exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $66.14 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

