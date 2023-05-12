XYO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $531,971.69 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. XYO has a total market cap of $51.93 million and $531,971.69 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00021190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00025090 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018646 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,363.62 or 0.99970554 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00389833 USD and is down -5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $540,347.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

