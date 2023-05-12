Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Shares Down 6.5%

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 4,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 473,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Yumanity Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yumanity Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 54.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

