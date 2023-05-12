Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Up 9.6%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares were up 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.74 and last traded at $38.74. Approximately 57,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 668,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Zai Lab Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.79 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 206.14% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%. Analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $758,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,879 shares of company stock valued at $990,357. Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

