Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Up 9.6%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares were up 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.74 and last traded at $38.74. Approximately 57,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 668,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Zai Lab Stock Down 2.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53.
Insider Activity at Zai Lab
In related news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,879 shares of company stock valued at $990,357. Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.