Zcash (ZEC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19.71 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $32.20 or 0.00121877 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $525.84 million and approximately $19.71 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00047121 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00030597 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000727 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

