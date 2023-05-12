ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0444 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. ZClassic has a market cap of $412,374.83 and approximately $27.55 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00122072 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00046831 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00030721 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000732 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

