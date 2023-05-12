Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 1.1% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $13,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH remained flat at $136.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,461. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. FIG Partners upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

