Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by RENASANT Bank

RENASANT Bank lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,590,000 after acquiring an additional 83,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,652,000 after acquiring an additional 408,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,588,000 after acquiring an additional 395,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,362,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,628,000 after acquiring an additional 43,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $185.12 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.52.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

