12,561 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,109,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 80,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16,142.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 77,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 77,159 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 495,073 shares of company stock valued at $57,220,134. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

NYSE:MRK opened at $117.14 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.83. The firm has a market cap of $297.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

