1,500 Shares in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBCP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 71.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 19.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Independent Bank by 21.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In other news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terance L. Beia bought 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $28,600.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,434.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,691 shares of company stock worth $77,621. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $15.56 on Friday. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $328.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

