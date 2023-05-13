17,444 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,800,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $204.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,327. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day moving average is $199.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $281.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.