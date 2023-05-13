19,600 Shares in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LICY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LICY shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Li-Cycle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Shares of LICY opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.92 million, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.13. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

