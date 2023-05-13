4,759 Shares in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.01 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWE. Guggenheim cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Stories

