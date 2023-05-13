4,900 Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $4,988,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $9,021,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in California Resources by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $903,000.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $39.23 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.54. California Resources had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRC. Mizuho reduced their target price on California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on California Resources from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About California Resources

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.