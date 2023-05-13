61,581 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Bought by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $139,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 319.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

JAGG stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.88. 61,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,280. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.