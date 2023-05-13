84,448 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,822,000 after acquiring an additional 703,770 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,536,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 526,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 517,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 508,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.