925 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Acquired by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $236.06 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $249.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

