A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Short Interest Down 63.3% in April

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASCB remained flat at $10.47 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,511. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. A SPAC II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

