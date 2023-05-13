Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 35,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,128. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

