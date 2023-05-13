Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires Shares of 4,813 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,785,000 after acquiring an additional 647,934 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 783,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,650,000 after buying an additional 196,743 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.