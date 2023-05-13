Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $351,000 Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 445.6% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 916,815 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 43.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 563,308 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,988,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,615,000 after purchasing an additional 507,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,415,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,346,000 after purchasing an additional 420,295 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCC. TheStreet upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th.

NYSE ORCC opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $13.88.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 38.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.86%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

