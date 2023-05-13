Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,860 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,362,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $23,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

