Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,782 shares of company stock worth $9,677,615. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

