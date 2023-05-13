Achain Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $168,683.46 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006965 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000258 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003299 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003398 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003135 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002956 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

