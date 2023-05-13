Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 1,104 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,527,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $645.10 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $657.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $695.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.