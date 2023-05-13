Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 133.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,938 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,484,000 after acquiring an additional 300,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,782,000 after acquiring an additional 224,993 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 3,389.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 11.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,614,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,559,000 after acquiring an additional 258,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.02 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.