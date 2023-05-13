Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,139 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,672 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $203,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,226.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $203,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,226.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,818.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,993. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 57.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNPR. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

