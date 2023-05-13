Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $44.07 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

