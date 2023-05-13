Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806,366 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Progressive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after purchasing an additional 518,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Progressive by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after purchasing an additional 799,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $133.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $107.10 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.64.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

