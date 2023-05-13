Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Down 2.2%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.28. Approximately 163,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 359,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $214.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,885.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel targeted therapies. It also develops and markets medicines for relapsed or refractory cancer patients. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

