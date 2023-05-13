Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.3% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.68. The company has a market cap of $153.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

