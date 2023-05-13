Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Raised by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.0% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after buying an additional 886,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,040 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $95.26. The stock had a trading volume of 53,829,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,433,832. The company has a market capitalization of $153.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.68.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

