AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Short Interest Down 24.3% in April

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 968,400 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $191,091.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

AeroVironment Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.62. The company had a trading volume of 116,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,812. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AeroVironment has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $109.22. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.35 and its 200-day moving average is $91.22.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Articles

