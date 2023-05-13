Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Major Shareholder Agenus Inc Purchases 22,065 Shares of Stock

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 22,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,318.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,617,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,641,839.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, May 5th, Agenus Inc purchased 100,200 shares of Agenus stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,190.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Agenus Inc purchased 128,689 shares of Agenus stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $138,984.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $472.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.43. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.37.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative net margin of 235.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Agenus by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 14,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,800,000 after buying an additional 10,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Agenus by 943.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,372,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after buying an additional 7,569,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Agenus by 548.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,965,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 6,736,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Agenus by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after buying an additional 5,484,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,922,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 2,143,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGEN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

