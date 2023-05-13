Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in April

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.
Agilyx ASA Price Performance
Agilyx ASA stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. Agilyx ASA has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.54.
About Agilyx ASA
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agilyx ASA (AGXXF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Agilyx ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilyx ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.