Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in April

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Agilyx ASA stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. Agilyx ASA has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.54.

Agilyx ASA engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company's conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, or depolymerize specific plastics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

