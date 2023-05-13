Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.00. 694,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.55.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

