Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akbank T.A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of AKBTY stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. Akbank T.A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Akbank T.A.S. Increases Dividend

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 7.89%. This is a boost from Akbank T.A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.02.

(Get Rating)

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.