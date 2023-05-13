Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Decreased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.4 %

Albemarle stock opened at $195.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.87. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.95.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

