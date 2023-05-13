Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTLW. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,898,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,012 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,421,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 765,542 shares during the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter worth about $90,000.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

ASTLW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 59,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,026. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.