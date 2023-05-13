Algorand (ALGO) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $29.11 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00055811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00040523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019068 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,440,688,747 coins and its circulating supply is 7,226,363,588 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.