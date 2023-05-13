Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Short Interest Update

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the April 15th total of 8,340,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Allbirds Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ BIRD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.27. 1,319,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,439. The stock has a market cap of $190.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. Allbirds has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Allbirds news, Director Dan Levitan bought 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,785.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Dan Levitan bought 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $81,859.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,785.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $72,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,653 shares of company stock valued at $182,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Allbirds by 559.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 418,435 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Allbirds by 651.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIRD shares. William Blair downgraded Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush cut Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

