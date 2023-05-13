Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Allkem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Allkem Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OROCF opened at $10.02 on Friday. Allkem has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.

About Allkem

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

