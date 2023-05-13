Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Down 68.1% in April

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the April 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ERH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 15,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,493. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.12.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0719 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERH. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

