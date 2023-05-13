Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Alps Alpine Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of APELY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.23. 130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

