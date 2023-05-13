Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 23,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Alterity Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) by 633.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ATHE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 6,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,344. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development into Parkinsonian and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

