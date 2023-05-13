Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.78-$5.99 EPS.
Amdocs Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $90.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Amdocs has a one year low of $76.79 and a one year high of $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.
Amdocs Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Amdocs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.
About Amdocs
Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.
