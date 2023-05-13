American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,843.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,399.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,202 shares of company stock worth $599,822. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 26.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 58.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 344,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 127,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 53.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 267,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 93,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $3,662,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

